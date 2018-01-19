Don't miss
Martha E. Derosia
By Admin on January 19, 2018
Hamlin – January 16, 2018, age 83. Predeceased by her husband, Roy Derosia and daughter, Terri Sietmann. Survived by daughters, Pam Liberacki, Sandy (Edward) Prince, Judy (John) Nealon, Mary (Christopher) Gavigan & Martha Derosia (Paul Reed); siblings, Eva Paxton, Steve & Gary Starkey; 16 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Service on Sunday at 2PM at the THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Ave., Hilton. Spring Interment Lakeside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Walker Bible Baptist Sunday School.
