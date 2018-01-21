Arnold E. Schockow

Spencerport – January 16, 2018 at age 89. Predeceased by his wife, Mary Rita in 1992. He is survived by his children and their spouses, Susan (Kim) Privitera, Steve (Catherine Y.) Schockow, Richard (Tammy) Schockow, Joan Schockow (Megan Hanushek); grandchildren, Heather (Jamie) Lanier, Brandon (Fiance Jillian Parslow) Privitera, John Fisher, Julie Fisher Tennant, Michael Schockow, Kelly Schockow; great-grandchildren, Patrick (Myranda) Privitera, Sean Adamson, Steven Carline, Cody Lanier, Caitlyn Lanier, Rhett Privitera; great-great grandchild, Grady Privitera.

Arnold was a devoted and loving husband and father who always put his family first, as evidenced by organizing many family reunions. Arnold was a proud graduate of Madison High School, followed by 41 years of dedicated service at Rochester Savings Bank (now Citizens Bank). Arnold was an usher at St. John’s Church in Spencerport for over four decades and a founding member of the Knights of Columbus chapter in Spencerport. The community benefitted from Arnold’s many talents when he led youth bowling, softball and basketball programs in town. He was also a renowned volunteer for the LPGA. In addition, Arnold’s love of animals knew no bounds.

Arnold went full circle in life, growing up on Gladstone Street and passing away just three blocks away at the Unity Living Center. Arnold’s family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Unity, 89 Genesee Street and at Lifetime Care Hospice, who watched over “Grandpa” so attentively over the last two years- he could not have received better care anywhere else. Also, the special friends Arnold made at Unity, his “housemates”, cannot be thanked enough and will never be forgotten. For more information about Arnold, visit www.walkerbrothersfh.com

Arnold’s visitation will be on Sunday, January 21 from 1-4 pm at the funeral home, 15 West Ave. Spencerport. His funeral mass will be celebrated on Monday, January 22 at 11 am at St. John the Evangelist Church, 55 Martha St. Spencerport. Private interment in St. John’s Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society at Lollypop Farm, 99 Victor Rd. Fairport, NY 14450 in Arnold’s memory.