Barbara J. Travis (Omeluch)
By Admin on January 21, 2018
Hilton – January 18, 2018, age 68. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 5-6 at Crosspoint Free Methodist Church, Hilton, where her service will be held at 6 p.m. For more information, see the funeral home website at burgerfuneralhome.com
