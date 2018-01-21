Home   >   Obituaries   >   Barbara J. Travis (Omeluch)

Barbara J. Travis (Omeluch)

January 21, 2018

Hilton – January 18, 2018, age 68. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 5-6 at Crosspoint Free Methodist Church, Hilton, where her service will be held at 6 p.m. For more information, see the funeral home website at burgerfuneralhome.com

