Charles Edward Duschen

Brockport, NY – After a brave battle with pancreatic cancer, died on January 16, 2018 at Hildebrandt Hospice. Charley was predeceased by many loved relatives including his parents, Harold and Dorothy Duschen, and his sister, Shirley Courtwright. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Brigitte, his daughters Alyssa (Derek) O’Neill, Rachel (Raj) Cherian, his precious grandson Greysen Edward Cherian, sisters Barbara Shepard and Gladys Mooney, brothers-in-law Alan and Mark Lambert, three generations of nieces and nephews and many dear friends. Charley was born in Attica, NY, graduated from RIT and served in the U.S. Air Force. He spent most of his career at Bausch & Lomb and then Wausau/Nationwide/Liberty Mutual Insurance. After retiring to Brockport Charley became an active volunteer in the community, including Kiwanis, Lakeside Hospital and Seymour Library. He was a member of Concordia Lutheran Church in Kendall where he sang in choir, was an assisting minister and was deeply attached to his church family. Charley will be missed by the very young to very old who came to know and love him at home, at church, at work and in the community.

A Memorial Service will be held at Concordia Lutheran Church, 1769 Kendall Road, Kendall NY on Saturday January 27, 2018 at 2 PM. A private family internment will follow later at Forest Hill Cemetery in Attica. Donations can be made in Charley’s memory to Concordia Lutheran Church Building Fund, American Red Cross or USO.

www.fowlerfuneralhomeinc.com