Martha Goltermann

Hamlin – January 15, 2018. Predeceased by her husband, Rev. Erwin Goltermann, 6 siblings & grandson, Keith Goltermann. Survived by her children, Carol (Richard) Baldridge, Ronald (Dody Ballard) Goltermann, Anita (David) Walzer & Philip (Karen) Goltermann; daughter-in-law, Laurie Goltermann; 11 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends.

All are invited to call Friday, 3-7 PM at THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 735 East Ave., Hilton. Martha’s Funeral Service will be 11 AM, Saturday at St. John Lutheran Church, Hamlin. Spring Interment Lakeside Cemetery. In memory of Martha, contributions can be made to St. John Lutheran Church Improvement Fund or Lutheran Hour Ministries.