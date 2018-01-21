Don't miss
- Hawley joins NY lawmakers, calling for funding for Lake Ontario flood victimsPosted 7 days ago
- 2018 Churchville-Chili kindergarten registration informationPosted 2 weeks ago
- Spencerport Chamber Awards Banquet January 26Posted 3 weeks ago
- Wildlife warning for BrockportPosted 3 weeks ago
- Fall college honorsPosted 4 weeks ago
- Sales Position AvailablePosted 2 months ago
Mildred Townsend
By Admin on January 21, 2018
Spencerport – Mildred Townsend passed away on Saturday, January 13, 2018 at the age of 98. She was predeceased by her husband, Howard Sr. (1990) and her son Robert (2014). She is survived by her son Howard “Gary” Townsend, Jr., daughters Donna Mort and Mary Rathbun, grandchildren Lori Dropik, Deborah O’ Brien, David Townsend, Stephen Mort, Michelle Romero and Ryan Rathbun, many great grandchildren and nieces & nephews.
Memorial Service will be held in the s
You must be logged in to post a comment Login