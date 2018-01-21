Spencerport – Mildred Townsend passed away on Saturday, January 13, 2018 at the age of 98. She was predeceased by her husband, Howard Sr. (1990) and her son Robert (2014). She is survived by her son Howard “Gary” Townsend, Jr., daughters Donna Mort and Mary Rathbun, grandchildren Lori Dropik, Deborah O’ Brien, David Townsend, Stephen Mort, Michelle Romero and Ryan Rathbun, many great grandchildren and nieces & nephews.

Memorial Service will be held in the s