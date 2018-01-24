Churchville – On Sunday night, January 21st, Bonnie A. Osgood (Secondino) died peacefully surrounded by her family and friends. She was 54.

Predeceased by her mother Romona Secondino and grandmother Phyllis Secondino. Bonnie is survived by her husband of 31 years, William Osgood; children, Joshua (Valerie) Osgood and Daniel (Melissa) Osgood; father, Ronald Secondino; siblings, James Secondino and Linda (Robert) Taylor; friends, family, and her beloved dachshund Zoey.

Bonnie was born on March 24th, 1963 in Gates, NY. She graduated from Roberts Wesleyan College in 1985. She met Bill – the love of her life – in the Greece Symphony Orchestra, and they wed in July of 1986. She raised two sons, and was a mother to two daughters-in-law. Bonnie dedicated 20 years to teaching music at Fairbanks Road Elementary School, where she touched the lives of many young musicians. She served the Lord at Pearce Memorial Church in the choir, as a VBS director, and in the children’s ministry.

Bonnie was an accomplished musician who played the violin and bassoon. She loved to travel, take pictures, and chronicle her adventures in her scrapbooks. She was always passionate about creating memories with the people she loved.

Bonnie was kind, generous, spirited and full of life. She will be missed by many.

Friends and family may call Friday from 3-7pm at Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home in Chili. Friends are encouraged to bring a photo or memory to share. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday at 2pm at Pearce Memorial Church 4322 Buffalo Rd. N. Chili, NY 14514. Private interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Many will be wearing purple – Bonnie’s favorite color – to show their love and support. Donations may be made to Aurora House, 2495 S Union St., Spencerport, NY 14559 or Pearce Church (Memo: “Osgood Memorial Nzige”). The family would like to sincerely thank all the providers at Wilmot Cancer Center and Aurora House for their unwavering support and loving care.