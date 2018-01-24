Deanne J. Renckens

Churchville – Deanne passed away on January 19, 2018, at the age of 78. She was predeceased by her parents Edward and Frances Renckens of Dunkirk, NY. She is survived by her sister, Sally Kilian (Renckens) of Burke, VA; her nieces Jennifer (Michael) Valliere, Pamela (Brandon) Kinas and great-nephews Jacob, Michael, and Ryan Valliere of Ashburn, VA; several cousins and many close, life-long friends.

A native of Dunkirk, NY, Deanne received her bachelor’s degree from the State University of New York at Fredonia, and her Masters of Science in Elementary Education from SUNY Brockport. She taught in the Spencerport Central School District for 35 years. Deanne was active in several organizations including various retired teachers’ groups, and the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute. She also enjoyed spending time with family and friends, playing bridge, reading, traveling, and cheering on her beloved Buffalo Bills.

Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday from 4-7pm, January 25 at the funeral home, 21 Main St., Churchville, NY. A Funeral Mass will be held for Deanne at 10 am, Friday January 26, at St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church in Churchville.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to support a scholarship in Deanne’s name to the Spencerport Central Retirees’ Association c/o Diana Hanley, Treasurer, 3976 Brick School House Road, Hamlin, NY 14464.