Herman “Don” Ritcher

Chili – Thursday, January 25, 2018 at age 86. Survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Gabriella “Bunny”; step-son, James (Shirley) Jones; grandchildren, Jill (Richard) Muhs, Jason Jones, Sue (Scott) Ward and Kim (Scott) Porter; 5 great-grandchildren; family and dear friends. Don was a retiree of Kodak after 36 years and enjoyed water skiing.

Friends are invited to his Funeral Service Saturday 11:30AM at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home. Interment Holy Ghost Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Parkinson Disease.