- 2018 Winter LinkPosted 10 hours ago
- Ogden Planning Board approves second community solar projectPosted 6 days ago
- Winter lecture series at Humphrey Nature Center, LetchworthPosted 6 days ago
- 15th Annual Hilton Evening of Jazz features trumpet player Allen VizzuttiPosted 6 days ago
- Hawley joins NY lawmakers, calling for funding for Lake Ontario flood victimsPosted 2 weeks ago
- 2018 Churchville-Chili kindergarten registration informationPosted 3 weeks ago
- Sales Position AvailablePosted 2 months ago
Clarice M. Miller
Chili – Friday, January 26, 2018 at age 89 peacefully surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her husband, Ronald. Survived by her children, Sharon Brown, James (Cindy) Miller and Kevin Miller; grandchildren, Daniel (Kelly), Matthew (Daniela), Michael, Lauren and Megan Miller; great-grandchildren, Blake, Julian and Avery; several nieces and nephews. Clarice was a lifelong member of St. Pius Tenth Church. The family would like to send a special thank you to the caregivers at Park Ridge Living Center Cottage 200.
Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Sunday 1-4. Funeral Mass, Monday 10:30 AM at St. Pius Tenth Church, 3000 Chili Ave. Interment, Grove Place Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Pius Tenth Church (Building Fund).
You must be logged in to post a comment Login