Clarice M. Miller

Chili – Friday, January 26, 2018 at age 89 peacefully surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her husband, Ronald. Survived by her children, Sharon Brown, James (Cindy) Miller and Kevin Miller; grandchildren, Daniel (Kelly), Matthew (Daniela), Michael, Lauren and Megan Miller; great-grandchildren, Blake, Julian and Avery; several nieces and nephews. Clarice was a lifelong member of St. Pius Tenth Church. The family would like to send a special thank you to the caregivers at Park Ridge Living Center Cottage 200.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Sunday 1-4. Funeral Mass, Monday 10:30 AM at St. Pius Tenth Church, 3000 Chili Ave. Interment, Grove Place Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Pius Tenth Church (Building Fund).