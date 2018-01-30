- Sweden Town Board adopts tax exemptions and emergency closing proceduresPosted 2 days ago
- Buffalo Bills coach comes to BrockportPosted 2 days ago
- Volunteers needed to teach adults literacy skillsPosted 2 days ago
- 2018 Winter LinkPosted 3 days ago
- Ogden Planning Board approves second community solar projectPosted 1 week ago
- Winter lecture series at Humphrey Nature Center, LetchworthPosted 1 week ago
- 15th Annual Hilton Evening of Jazz features trumpet player Allen VizzuttiPosted 1 week ago
- Hawley joins NY lawmakers, calling for funding for Lake Ontario flood victimsPosted 2 weeks ago
- 2018 Churchville-Chili kindergarten registration informationPosted 3 weeks ago
- Sales Position AvailablePosted 2 months ago
Cheryl A. (Sheffield) Skidmore
Hilton – January 21, 2018. Cheryl A. Skidmore, 67. Predeceased by her father, Jack Sheffield; son, Shaun Skidmore. Survived by her husband, James; children, Katrina (David) Swan, Jeremy Skidmore; mother, Lois Sheffield; brother, Mark (Marianne) Sheffield; grandsons, Tyler & Timothy Swan; and granddaughter, Hayley Skidmore.
Family and friends are invited to call Friday, Feb. 2 from 4-7 PM at THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 735 East Ave., Hilton where her Memorial Service will be held on Saturday at 11 AM. Spring Interment Lakeside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Cheryl to Dementia / Alzheimer’s Association, 435 E. Henrietta Rd., Rochester, NY 14620.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login