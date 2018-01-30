Cheryl A. (Sheffield) Skidmore

Hilton – January 21, 2018. Cheryl A. Skidmore, 67. Predeceased by her father, Jack Sheffield; son, Shaun Skidmore. Survived by her husband, James; children, Katrina (David) Swan, Jeremy Skidmore; mother, Lois Sheffield; brother, Mark (Marianne) Sheffield; grandsons, Tyler & Timothy Swan; and granddaughter, Hayley Skidmore.

Family and friends are invited to call Friday, Feb. 2 from 4-7 PM at THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 735 East Ave., Hilton where her Memorial Service will be held on Saturday at 11 AM. Spring Interment Lakeside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Cheryl to Dementia / Alzheimer’s Association, 435 E. Henrietta Rd., Rochester, NY 14620.