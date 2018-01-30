Dorothy M. Sterner

Chili – Thursday, January 11, 2018 at age 96. Predeceased by her husband, Floyd C. and son, Terry. Survived by her children, Judith (Richard) McGaffick and Parker (Sandra); 12 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great grandchildren. Dorothy was born in Vandergrift, PA in 1921. Moved to North Chili in 1941 and resided there for 76 years. She was an artist, gardener and lover of all things beautiful.

A Memorial Service to be held in early June will be announced at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pearce Memorial Church or a charity of your choice.