Don't miss
- Sweden Town Board adopts tax exemptions and emergency closing proceduresPosted 2 days ago
- Buffalo Bills coach comes to BrockportPosted 2 days ago
- Volunteers needed to teach adults literacy skillsPosted 2 days ago
- 2018 Winter LinkPosted 3 days ago
- Ogden Planning Board approves second community solar projectPosted 1 week ago
- Winter lecture series at Humphrey Nature Center, LetchworthPosted 1 week ago
- 15th Annual Hilton Evening of Jazz features trumpet player Allen VizzuttiPosted 1 week ago
- Hawley joins NY lawmakers, calling for funding for Lake Ontario flood victimsPosted 2 weeks ago
- 2018 Churchville-Chili kindergarten registration informationPosted 3 weeks ago
- Sales Position AvailablePosted 2 months ago
Dorothy M. Sterner
By Admin on January 30, 2018
Chili – Thursday, January 11, 2018 at age 96. Predeceased by her husband, Floyd C. and son, Terry. Survived by her children, Judith (Richard) McGaffick and Parker (Sandra); 12 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great grandchildren. Dorothy was born in Vandergrift, PA in 1921. Moved to North Chili in 1941 and resided there for 76 years. She was an artist, gardener and lover of all things beautiful.
A Memorial Service to be held in early June will be announced at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pearce Memorial Church or a charity of your choice.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login