John C. Bauman
Rochester – Went home to be with the Lord on January 23rd, 2018 at the age of 71. Predeceased by his parents John and Jane Bauman; brothers, Jerry and Joseph Bauman. He is survived by his loving wife, Patricia; sons, James (Kim) and Edward (Jackie) Bauman; 7 grandchildren; siblings, Judy, Jim (Carolyn), Justin and Romey (Marie); sisters-in-law, Sharon and Gerry along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Interment private. Services will be held on Saturday February 3rd at 11Am at First Bible Baptist Church, 990 Manitou Rd Hilton NY, 14468. Contributions may be made to, First Bible Baptist Church.
