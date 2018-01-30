- Sweden Town Board adopts tax exemptions and emergency closing proceduresPosted 2 days ago
Marilyn T. Lowden
Hilton – January 25, 2018 passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her sisters, Juanita Peppers, Betty Vernetti, & Beverly Frisbee. Survived by her husband of 64 years, Roger Lowden; her children, Brett Lowden (Trina Cook), Lynn Dirkx, Laurie Bell (Jeff Mowers), Sue (Todd) Buckner, & Steve (Lisa) Lowden; sister, Mary (Robert) Rice; 6 grandchildren; 4 great- grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and many friends especially, “The Hens”
Family and friends are invited to call Saturday, February 3rd from 2:30-4:30 at the THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Ave., Hilton where her Funeral Service will take place at 4:30 PM. Spring interment, Parma Union Cemetery. Donations to Keller’s Cats Rescue, PO Box 26472, Roch., NY 14626.
