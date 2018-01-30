- Sweden Town Board adopts tax exemptions and emergency closing proceduresPosted 2 days ago
Virginia L. Ioannone
Brockport – Passed away suddenly on Wednesday January 24, 2018. Predeceased by her husband Antonio Ioannone and her daughter Lou Ann Ioannone. She is survived by her daughter Toni (Richard) Burch, grandchildren Bryn Baube, Jennifer (Derek) Holmes and Erin Burch, great grandchildren Jocelyn Cook and Oliver Holmes, also several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Fowler Funeral Home Inc., 340 West Ave., Brockport on Tuesday January 30 from 5-7 PM, followed by a funeral service at 7 PM. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute to the Holley VFW, 8 Veterans Drive, Holley, NY 14470.
