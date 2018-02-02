Genevieve Tregea

Gates – Monday, January 29, 2018 at age 94. Survived by her husband of 64 years, Gerald; children, Gary, Gail and Gregg (Deborah) Tregea; grandchildren, Richard Armstrong, Gerald II (Jessica) Tregea, Erica, Deborah and Paige Tregea, David and Rachel Snow, Samuel and Daniel Tregea; 4 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Janet (Alfred) Herman; many beloved nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the staff at LeRoy Village Green for the loving care they provided for the last 4 years.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Wednesday 4-7. Funeral Service Thursday 11AM at the Funeral Home. Interment Grove Place Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Honor Flight or Gates Presbyterian Church.