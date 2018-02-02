Sara D. Ridd

Brockport- Sarah D. Ridd, age 88, a longtime resident of Brockport, NY died peacefully at the Lakeside Beikirch Care Center, Brockport, NY on Wednesday, December 20, 2017.

Sarah was born June 19, 1929 in Belfast, PA, a daughter of the late Robert A. and Anna S. Kale DeWalt.

Sarah married Eugene ‘Gene’ H. Ridd on August 1, 1953, who passed away on May 3, 2004 at the age of 78.

She is survived by two of her three children; son, Craig, of the Southern Tier, NYS, daughter, Lynne Levandowski, of Wellington, KS and son, Mark, who passed in 2009 at the age of 49; several grandchildren: Rebecca Gottier of California, Brandon Ridd and Corey Ridd of FL, John Levandowski of Brockport, NY, Tyler Ridd of Holley, NY, and Chelsie Ridd of Brockport, NY, several great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Sarah is survived by three of her four sisters; Orpha Jane Sellhorst of Endwell, NY, Lucille (Albert) Metzger of Canton, PA, and Ellen Taylor of Macungie, PA.

As a young woman, she worked for a medical doctor from Wilkes-Barre, PA and enjoyed traveling with him and his family as an assistant. She worked for the Troy Leather Factory in Troy, PA. and she worked for the Eastman Kodak Co. in Rochester, NY for a time. She also enjoyed hosting international exchange students from various countries: France, Sweden, Italy, Ecuador, and The Netherlands. She retired after ten years of service from Globe Security Systems, Brockport, NY, where she worked as a security guard, alongside her husband.

There will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be scheduled for May, 2018.Burial will be at St. Brigid’s Cemetery, Bergen, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mercy Flight Central, 2420 Brickyard Road, Canandaigua, NY 14424. To leave a condolence, share a story or light a candle, please visit www.bataviafuneralhomes.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to the H.E. Turner & Co. Funeral Home, 51 South Lake Street, Bergen, NY.