Shaun R. Roddy
By Admin on February 2, 2018
Gates – Friday, January 26, 2018 suddenly at age 54. Survived by his son, Shaun Jr.; parents, Garry (Beverly); sister, Kimberly (Robert) Cusse and brother, Dr. Jonathan (Dr. Rathna Raju); nephews, Robert and Tyler Cusse and niece, Mira Roddy.
Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Saturday 11-1. Funeral Service to follow at 1PM at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Open Door Mission.
