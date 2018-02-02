Shaun R. Roddy

Gates – Friday, January 26, 2018 suddenly at age 54. Survived by his son, Shaun Jr.; parents, Garry (Beverly); sister, Kimberly (Robert) Cusse and brother, Dr. Jonathan (Dr. Rathna Raju); nephews, Robert and Tyler Cusse and niece, Mira Roddy.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Saturday 11-1. Funeral Service to follow at 1PM at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Open Door Mission.