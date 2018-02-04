Lyla R. Weinreber

Chili – Passed away on January 17, 2018 at age 93, comfortably and peacefully in hospice care as an Elder in Alice’s House at Cottage Grove Memory Care, in North Chili. Lyla was predeceased by her beloved husband of 71 years, Norman J. Weinreber. She is immediately survived by her children Roger (Mary) Weinreber of Gold Canyon, AZ & Judy (George) Coolbaugh of Conesus Lake, NY; grandsons Daniel S. (Marisa Dewa) Weinreber, Stephen P. (Nicole) Coolbaugh, and Marc A. (Aundrea) Weinreber; and ten great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters, Carol Rice Arnold and Phyllis Rice Slaughenhaupt, and her brother, William A. Rice.

Lyla Rice Weinreber was a gracious, gentle, caring lady. Lyla was born and raised in Eden, New York; one of eight children. In an extended family of educators, she earned her teaching degree at Buffalo State and her Master’s Degree at SUNY Brockport. After briefly teaching in the Rochester City School District, Lyla taught first grade in the Churchville-Chili Central School District before moving from the classroom to become the first curriculum consultant in the Churchville-Chili district. She mentored other educators for the remainder of her career. At the time of Lyla’s retirement, the presence of curriculum consultants in every district elementary school was largely due to her success in mentoring others. Lyla met her sweetheart Norm at her high school senior prom, and they were married in 1945 following his return from World War II. In succeeding years, she raised their family while working fulltime, and mastered multitasking before the concept was recognized. Lyla retired from teaching in 1979.

Throughout her life, Lyla always made time for her family, her friends, her church, and “her” school. Her self-taught artistic and creative talents were evident to all who knew her. Her theorems, stenciled pieces, reverse glass and tin paintings are prized by those who were fortunate to receive them or learn “how to” as Lyla continued to teach others. She devoted her retirement to creating family traditions, many of which endure to this day. In their retirement, Lyla and Norm traveled across Europe and North America to conduct extensive genealogical research, and she wrote a definitive history of twenty generations of four families of her ancestors in Europe and America.

Those who were fortunate to know Lyla will always remember her giving spirit, her smile, her selfless dedication to the needs and desires of others, and the positive example she worked so hard to create for those who followed her.

As Lyla wished, there will be no calling hours. Interment and a celebration of her life will be held at the family’s convenience. Her family also requests that donations in Lyla’s memory be made to the Cottage Grove Memory Care residences in care of the Rochester Presbyterian Home Foundation, or to Lifetime Care Hospice, both of whose loving care and comfort greatly eased Lyla’s last journey.