Antionette Barber
Holley/Albion – Miss Antionette Barber died peacefully Feb 4, 2018. She was born June 8, 1929, a daughter of Anthony and Angeline Barber (Sauro). She was the youngest of five and enjoyed a lifelong closeness with her sisters and her brother.
Antionette was a Delco employee for forty years winning an award for the least missed days. She was a devoted church goer and followed daily mass at home when she no longer could attend.
She was an extremely gentle soul with a giant sized heart, an endless giver. She had a wry sense of humor and sweetly would make a little joke when least expected.
She was predeceased by her siblings, Michael Barber, Marion Weiczorek, Jeanette Barber, and Josephine Lusk.
Antionette was very close with her nephew and niece, Michael and Toni Barber. Other nieces and nephews include Elizabeth Krzemien , Paul Barber, Debbie Doyle (Richard) David (Pamela) Lusk, Fred (Terry) Lusk. She enjoyed a special relationship with her great-niece Jenna (Ivan) Rios.
There are no prior calling hours. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday February 6th at 9:00am at St. Mary’s Church in Holley. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery Albion. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Orleans, PO Box 489, Albion NY 14411.
To share a special memory of Antionette, please visit www.christophermitchell.com.
