Byrl J. Wills

Greece – On February 5, 2018. Predeceased by her husband, Thomas S. Wills, Jr. She is survived by her 3 sons, Thomas S. III (Patricia), Larry A., Steven R. (Susan); 1 daughter, Linda E. (Charles) Voorhees; 5 grandchildren, Melissa (Glenn) Johnson, Scott (Dawn) Wills, Rebecca (Troy) Berbert, Allison Wills (Geffrey), Adam (Rachel) Wills; 6 step-grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; several nieces & nephews.

Memorial Service on Saturday at 3PM at Greece Baptist Church, 1230 Long Pond Rd., Rochester, NY 14626. Private Interment. Please omit flowers. Contributions to the Memorial Fund at Greece Baptist Church or Greece Rotary Foundation, P.O. Box 16106, Rochester, NY 14616.