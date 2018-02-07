Don't miss
Linda Koller
By Admin on February 7, 2018
Spencerport – On February 5, 2018. Survived by her husband, William and 10 of 13 siblings. See: www.burgefuneralhome.com for complete information.
All are invited to call at THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Avenue, Hilton on Saturday from Noon until 1:00 PM where her Funeral Service will be held at 1 PM. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute to Lifetime Hospice in her memory.
