Don't miss
- Brockport First Baptist Church will have a new pastorPosted 6 days ago
- Sweden Town Board adopts tax exemptions and emergency closing proceduresPosted 2 weeks ago
- Volunteers needed to teach adults literacy skillsPosted 2 weeks ago
- 2018 Winter LinkPosted 2 weeks ago
- Ogden Planning Board approves second community solar projectPosted 3 weeks ago
- Winter lecture series at Humphrey Nature Center, LetchworthPosted 3 weeks ago
- Sales Position AvailablePosted 2 months ago
Anne B. Cossey (Casterline, Qualey)
By Admin on February 11, 2018
Albion – Age 88, February 8, 2018. Predeceased by husband Albert; son Steven. Survived by daughters Linda, Sherry, Bobbi; step-son Terry (Coralee) Cossey; several grandchildren.
Her graveside service will be held in the spring at Mt. Albion Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Christopher Mitchell Funeral Homes, Inc. Albion. To share a special memory of Anne, please visit www.christophermitchell.com.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login