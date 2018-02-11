Anne B. Cossey (Casterline, Qualey)

Albion – Age 88, February 8, 2018. Predeceased by husband Albert; son Steven. Survived by daughters Linda, Sherry, Bobbi; step-son Terry (Coralee) Cossey; several grandchildren.

Her graveside service will be held in the spring at Mt. Albion Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Christopher Mitchell Funeral Homes, Inc. Albion. To share a special memory of Anne, please visit www.christophermitchell.com.