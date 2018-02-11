Carole A. Edelman

Hilton – February 8, 2018, 65. Predeceased by her parents, Otto & Margaretha Boerner; sister, Diane Pecorella. Survived by her loving husband, Richard; children, Christine (Matthew) Groth, Timothy Edelman; grandchildren, Mason, Camden, & Caroline Groth; brother, William Boerner; and mother-in-law, June Edelman.

Family and friends are invited to call on Monday from 4-7 at the THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Ave., Hilton. Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday at 10 AM at St. Leo the Great Church, Hilton. Interment, Parma Union Cemetery. Our sincere appreciation goes to the Episcopal Church Home & Hospice Care for the kindness shown to Carole and the family. In memory of Carole contributions may be made to the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration (www.theaftd.org)