Richard A. Caswell

Greece, NY – On February 4, 2018. Predeceased by his wife, Rosemary “Rose”. He is survived by his 2 brothers, Lee (Nancy) Caswell, Terry Caswell; 3 sisters, Margaret (Brett) Caswell, Patricia Caswell, Joyce Caswell; many nieces, nephews & friends. Retiree of Greece Central School District.

Memorial Service on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, 12 Noon at Greece United Methodist Church, 1924 Maiden Lane. Private interment. Please Omit Flowers. Donations to: Lifetime Care Hospice, 3111 Winton Road South, Rochester, NY 14623.