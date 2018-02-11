Don't miss
- Brockport First Baptist Church will have a new pastorPosted 6 days ago
- Sweden Town Board adopts tax exemptions and emergency closing proceduresPosted 2 weeks ago
- Volunteers needed to teach adults literacy skillsPosted 2 weeks ago
- 2018 Winter LinkPosted 2 weeks ago
- Ogden Planning Board approves second community solar projectPosted 3 weeks ago
- Winter lecture series at Humphrey Nature Center, LetchworthPosted 3 weeks ago
- Sales Position AvailablePosted 2 months ago
Richard A. Caswell
By Admin on February 11, 2018
Greece, NY – On February 4, 2018. Predeceased by his wife, Rosemary “Rose”. He is survived by his 2 brothers, Lee (Nancy) Caswell, Terry Caswell; 3 sisters, Margaret (Brett) Caswell, Patricia Caswell, Joyce Caswell; many nieces, nephews & friends. Retiree of Greece Central School District.
Memorial Service on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, 12 Noon at Greece United Methodist Church, 1924 Maiden Lane. Private interment. Please Omit Flowers. Donations to: Lifetime Care Hospice, 3111 Winton Road South, Rochester, NY 14623.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login