Steven C. Seely, Sr.

Greece, NY – Passed away February 7, 2018 at 96 years. Predeceased by his wife of 65 years, Elizabeth, on the same day in February, 2010. Survived by his 4 children, Catherine Burke, Patricia Seely (Larry), Steven C. Seely Jr. (Gail), Robert M. Seely; 9 grandchildren, Craig Lammes (Kara), Kirstin Easton (Jason), Aaron Burke (Ingrid), Sarah Seely, Maureen Bach (David), Steven R. Seely (Brittany), Brenda Wright (Robert), Alexandra Seely (Jon) and Megan Pheterson (Greg); 14 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Steven was a Pearl Harbor survivor and WW II Navy Decorated Veteran.

Friends and family are invited to attend a Memorial Mass on Saturday, April 7, 2018, 10AM at St. Anne Church, 1600 Mt. Hope Ave., Rochester, NY 14620. Private Interment at the convenience of the family. Donations may be made to the Disabled Americans Veterans, 465 Westfall Road, Rochester, NY 14620.