Vincent L. Korber
By Admin on February 11, 2018
Brockport – On Tuesday February 6, 2018 at the age of 93. Predeceased by his loving wife Wilma A. Korber, son Cary, brother Buddy and sister June Wheeler. He is survived by his sons Randy (Wanda) Korber, Brian Korber and Kevin Korber, grandchildren Jeffrey and Samantha Korber, brothers Harold and Eugene Korber, nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be announced in the Spring. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute to a charity of your choice.
