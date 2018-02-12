- Brockport First Baptist Church will have a new pastorPosted 1 week ago
Joy Martha (Pike) Hogan
Rochester: Peacefully on February 3, 2018. Predeceased by her loving husband Richard; parents, Frank & Edna Pike; sister, Edna Saile. Survived by her son, David Scott (Joy Barlow) Pike; daughter, Tamara Joy (William) Jones; grandchildren, Christopher Pike, David M. Pike, Jennifer Joy Jones, Danielle Joy (Bret) Adkins, Andrew (Lyssa) Jones, Meghan Joy Jones; great grandchildren, Cody Pike, Elisabeth Pike, Ciara Joy Jones, Mason Adkins, Liam Adkins, Olivia Joy Adkins; niece, Patricia (Whitney) Harp; nephews, Thomas (Tina) Saile, Daniel (Trish) Saile and their families. Joy cherished her many memories and special times with all her friends at the Spencerport Exempts Club. For more information please visit www.walkerbrothersfh.com.
Joy has requested no calling hours.
