Willa Burdette Morgan

Spencerport: Willa passed peacefully in the presence of her family at age 97 on Saturday February 3, 2018. She was born on August 9, 1920 in Nova Scotia, the daughter of the late Fredrick & Lucy Maling. Predeceased by her husband, Charles Morgan Jr. in 1996. Survived by her two sons, Charles F. (Patricia) Coolidge, of AZ. and Douglas L. Sr. (Susan) of Spencerport, NY; daughter, Bonalu (William) Lemaire of Rochester, NH.; 6 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. She taught Cosmetology for 17 years at We-Mo-Co in Spencerport. Willa was a member of the Ogden Baptist Church. A service will be held privately. The family would like to thank the wonderful care given at Atria Senior Living and Unity Hospital. For more information about Willa please visit www.walkerbrothersfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lollypop Farm Humane Society of Rochester, 99 Victor Rd., Fairport, NY 14450.