Arthur L. Dubreuil

Gates – On February 12, 2018. He is survived by his wife, Carol; 1 daughter, Michele (Marc) Blakley; 1 sister, Irene (James) Cleveland; 3 grandchildren, Ned, Bridget, Benjamin; several nieces & nephews. Retiree of Eastman Kodak.

Friends may call at Arndt Funeral Home, 1118 Long Pond Rd. (S. of Maiden Lane) on Friday 2-4 & 7-9PM. Private Services. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Parkinson’s Disease Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018.