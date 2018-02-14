Don't miss
- Brockport First Baptist Church will have a new pastorPosted 1 week ago
- Sweden Town Board adopts tax exemptions and emergency closing proceduresPosted 2 weeks ago
- Volunteers needed to teach adults literacy skillsPosted 2 weeks ago
- 2018 Winter LinkPosted 3 weeks ago
- Ogden Planning Board approves second community solar projectPosted 3 weeks ago
- Winter lecture series at Humphrey Nature Center, LetchworthPosted 3 weeks ago
- Sales Position AvailablePosted 2 months ago
Arthur L. Dubreuil
By Admin on February 14, 2018
Gates – On February 12, 2018. He is survived by his wife, Carol; 1 daughter, Michele (Marc) Blakley; 1 sister, Irene (James) Cleveland; 3 grandchildren, Ned, Bridget, Benjamin; several nieces & nephews. Retiree of Eastman Kodak.
Friends may call at Arndt Funeral Home, 1118 Long Pond Rd. (S. of Maiden Lane) on Friday 2-4 & 7-9PM. Private Services. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Parkinson’s Disease Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login