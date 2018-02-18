Charles James McMahon

Spencerport – February 15, 2018 at age 92. Predeceased by his parents, Charles and Gertrude (Concannon) McMahon and his beloved wife, Patricia (Crowley) McMahon. Survived by his loving children, C. Dennis McMahon of Seattle WA, Thomas (Terry) McMahon of Spencerport NY, Colleen (Paul) McGreer of Fairport NY, Kate (Jim) Kar of Fairport NY and Maureen (Denny) Burdick of Penfield NY; grandchildren, Charlie and Brian McMahon, Jack and Emma McGreer, Stanley and Jordan Kar, Clare and Shannon Burdick.

Charlie was a dedicated employee of Rochester Products and a proud member of the National Guard.

For more information or to send a condolence visit www.walkerbrothersfh.com

At Charlie’s request, there will be no prior calling hours. Friends are invited to attend his Funeral Mass on Saturday at 10:00 AM at St. John the Evangelist, 55 Martha St. Spencerport, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Spencerport Fire Department or the American Cancer Society in his memory.