Donald H. Taft

Chili – Monday, February 12, 2018, at age 88. Predeceased by his loving wife, Mary; parents, Herbert and Lauretta and sister, Jean. Survived by the 5 D’s, Donna (Gary) Ambeau, Debbie (Gene) Gitro, Diana (Dan) Curcio, Dorreen (Bob) Caldwell and Darlene Taft; 9 grandchildren, Christina, Kevin, Christopher, Daniel, Lisa, Nicole, Joe, Ken and Greg; 7 great-grandsons; sisters-in-law, Norma (Sam) Milazzo, Barb Nelson, Betty (Joe) Leo; several nieces, nephews and his dog Daisy.

Don began his career working with his parents at Herb Taft Lumber Co. and then became a home builder and Manager of Chili Lumber. He was past president of the Chili Lions Club and an avid Yankee fan. The family would like to send a special thank you to the staff at Westwood Commons, Unity Hospital (Unit 4100), and Hildebrandt Hospice for their compassionate care.

Private Service and Interment at the convenience of the family. Donations may be made to Hildebrandt Hospice.