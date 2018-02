Eric Gerald Vragel

Chili – Suddenly, Feb. 15, 2018, age 54. Survived by his father, Howard E. Vragel; his sisters, Gail Palmer and Dawn (Steve) Ellis; nieces and nephews, Shannon (Tim) Winters, Charles and Sara Palmer, Carli and Jake Ellis; his great-nieces, Hayden & Harper. Predeceased by his mother, Phyllis Vragel and his brother, Gerald.

A Private Graveside Service will be held at Parma Union Cemetery.