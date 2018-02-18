Don't miss
- Brockport First Baptist Church will have a new pastorPosted 2 weeks ago
- Sweden Town Board adopts tax exemptions and emergency closing proceduresPosted 3 weeks ago
- Volunteers needed to teach adults literacy skillsPosted 3 weeks ago
- 2018 Winter LinkPosted 3 weeks ago
- Winter lecture series at Humphrey Nature Center, LetchworthPosted 4 weeks ago
- Sales Position AvailablePosted 3 months ago
Lotis M. Guenther
By Admin on February 18, 2018
Greece, NY – On February 13, 2018. Predeceased by her husband, Robert H. and daughter, Judith Guenther Kokinda. She is survived by her son, Paul (Linda); daughter, Marie (Bob) Scott; son-in-law, John Kokinda; 6 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren.
Friends may call at Arndt Funeral Home, 1118 Long Pond Road (south of Maiden Lane) on Tuesday 9-11 AM. Entombment, Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login