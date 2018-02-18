Margery D. Charlebois

Hilton – Feb. 13, 2018. Marge Charlebois, 88. Survived by her daughter, Shari (Marty) Klotzbach; grandchildren, Carrie (Jacob) Bettilyon, Tracie (Jeremy) Pullen, Kristin (Adam Lynch) and Caitlin (Marc Parina) Charlebois, Zach Charlebois, Nichole (Richard) Pulliam, Jeffrey (Danielle) Klotzbach, Lindsay (Chris) Worboys; several great-grandchildren; devoted friend, Jessie Kirby; her sister, Nancy Millet; several nieces, nephews and many friends. She was predeceased by her son, Rob Charlebois and her brother, James Daily.

Friends are invited to call SUN. 2-5 at the Thomas E. Burger Funeral Home Inc., 735 East Ave., Hilton, where a Service will be held MON. at 10AM. Followed by Interment Parma Union Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Those wishing may contribute to Sloan-Kettering Cancer Institute in Marge’s memory.