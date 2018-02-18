Maryann (O’Connell) Amos

Brockport – June 30, 1945-February 14, 2018. Survived by her husband of 33 years; Bill, sons Roderick (Beth) Skehan, David (Michelle) Skehan, daughters; Melissa (Steve) DeBlasio, Christine Amos and Jeannie (Kevin) Caporaso, 13 grandchildren; brother; Richard O’Connell, sister; Kathleen Patterson, beloved best friend Callaghan, One Aunt, many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Predeceased by her parents Mary, David and Anna O’Connell and brother; David.

Maryann was an avid quilter, loved to knit and crochet.

Family will receive friends at the Fowler Funeral Home Inc. 340 West Ave., Brockport on Monday February 19 from 9 AM to 11 AM followed by a Funeral Service at 11 AM. Private family inurnment. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute to the School of the Holy Childhood, 100 Groton Parkway, Rochester, NY 14623.