Cheryl E. Mitkewicz
By Admin on February 25, 2018
Hilton – On February 22, 2018. She is survived by her loving companion, Fred Bedford; her sons, James (Andrew Alavera) Woodhams III, Matthew Woodhams & Andrew Woodhams; grandsons, Saige & Donovan; her sisters, Evelyn (Paul) Reichhart & Joyce (Bill) Mullen; and her loving pets, Buddy and Penny.
Friends may call Tuesday 4-7 PM at THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Avenue, Hilton and are invited to attend her Funeral Service on Wednesday at 11 AM. Interment, Parma Union Cemetery. Those wishing may contribute to the Humane Society in her memory.
