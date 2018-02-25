David John Sierk

Chili – David Sierk was born on May 19th 1943, in Lockport, NY, the year of the steel penny. He was the youngest of 3 (older siblings Jim and Joan) to his parents Ruth and Edgar. They moved to his grandparent’s farm in Warsaw in 1956 where his fondest memories were of farm life and playing baseball and basketball at Warsaw Central High school. He moved on to St Bonaventure University where he famously dunked once in a basketball game (at 5’9 that was a feat!). He loved recounting the fact that the first soccer game he ever saw he started in at Bonaventure.

Post college he joined the Marines and proudly served in Vietnam for 2 years. Upon his return he went to the Officer’s Club at Camp Lejeune one night where he was taken with a Navy nurse – his future wife Donna. Upon seeing him she said to a friend, “They get younger every day!”. His charm wore her down and after several tipsy proposals over the next year, she finally said yes!

After a brief time in Virginia Beach as a stockbroker they returned to New York where he started his successful sales career. After settling in Rochester, they had 3 daughters, Suzanne (Kevin) Meyer the eldest, Lisa (Nick) Tagliarino the middle and Marianne (Robert) Mortillaro the youngest.

He then spent many years traveling for work, coaching soccer and being involved in the girls’ lives (aka chauffeur) as well as golfing at Oak Hill where he made 2 hole in one’s over his 30 years as a member.

He is survived by 6 beloved grandchildren – Mason, Max, Miles, Gavin, Delaney and Dahlia. He loved picking apples with them from the backyard trees, swimming in the pool, blowing leaves in fall and tickling them endlessly.

He lost his 10 year battle with Alzheimers on February 22, 2018. Donna selflessly cared for him throughout his illness with the help of the girls. His strength at the end was astounding and he will be forever remembered and missed.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Sunday 1-4pm. Funeral Mass, Monday 12pm at St. Pius Tenth Church, 3000 Chili Ave. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.