George J. Barrett

Hilton – February 5, 2018. Predeceased by his parents, George (Lillian) Barrett. Survived by children, Tim, Cyndi, John (Teresa) Barrett, & Joadee Spatula; sisters, Joyce Osburn, Bonnie (Roy) Hafner, & Betty (Raymond) Meier; 7 grandchildren; several nieces & nephews.

Family and friends are invited to attend his Memorial Service on March 3rd at 1 PM at the THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Ave., Hilton. Interment, Parma Union Cemetery.