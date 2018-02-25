Don't miss
Joseph L. Essel
By Admin on February 25, 2018
Buffalo, NY – On February 22, 2018. Predeceased by his wife, Helen M.; He is survived by his daughter, Barb (Dan) Thompson; 3 sons, Wayne (Liz), Geoffrey (Jan), Greg (Terri); 11 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; several nieces & nephews.
Friends may call at Arndt Funeral Home, 1118 Long Pond Road (South of Maiden Lane) on Friday 8AM-9AM, followed by Funeral Mass 9:30AM at St. Lawrence Church (North Greece Rd.). Interment White Haven Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers donations to the Hospice Buffalo, 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227 in his memory.
