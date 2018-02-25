Robert E. Dezen

Gates – 12/29/48 – 2/19/18 died suddenly. Predeceased by his parents, Walter and Elizabeth. Survived by his twin brother, Bill (Gail); 2 nieces, Kristin and Ashley Dezen; many cousins and friends. Bob was a 1968 graduate of Greece Olympia High School and a Vietnam Veteran

Family and friends are invited to his Memorial Service, Thursday 1 PM at the Open Door Baptist Church, 350 Chili Scottsville Road, Churchville, NY 14428. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church or Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 20.