Robert E. Dezen
By Admin on February 25, 2018
Gates – 12/29/48 – 2/19/18 died suddenly. Predeceased by his parents, Walter and Elizabeth. Survived by his twin brother, Bill (Gail); 2 nieces, Kristin and Ashley Dezen; many cousins and friends. Bob was a 1968 graduate of Greece Olympia High School and a Vietnam Veteran
Family and friends are invited to his Memorial Service, Thursday 1 PM at the Open Door Baptist Church, 350 Chili Scottsville Road, Churchville, NY 14428. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church or Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 20.
