Antonio De Rosa
By Admin on February 28, 2018
Chili – Sunday, February 25, 2018 at age 83. Predeceased by his wife, Kathleen. Survived by his children, Giovanni, Maurizio and Anna De Rosa; 4 grandchildren; and many friends at the Italian Community Center.
Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Saturday 9:30-10:30AM. Funeral Service to follow calling at 10:30AM at the Funeral Home. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
