John P. Leibeck
Churchville – On February 26, 2018 at age 76. Predeceased by wife, Jean Leibeck, brother, James (Mary Jane) Leibeck; sister, Jessie (Edward); brother in law, James Pharoah. Survived by his sons, Mark (Mindy) & Shane (Amanda); grandchildren, Jennifer, Zachary, Maxwell, Madex; sister, Dorothy Pharoah.
John was employed by the Village of Churchville for 33 years and a member of the Churchville Fire Department for 58 years and past Chief. For more information please visit www.walkerbrothersfh.com.
Visitation will be on Thursday March 1 from 4-8 PM at the funeral home, 21 South Main St. Churchville. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday March 2 at 10:00 AM at St. Vincent De Paul Church, 11 North Main St. Churchville. Interment at St. Vincent DePaul Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Churchville Fire Department, 24 Washington St. Churchville, NY 14428 in John’s memory.
