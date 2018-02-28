June E. Shaver

Hilton – Feb. 25, 2018. June Shaver, 89. Predeceased by husband, Ralph J. Shaver, 2003, parents, Rose & Clifford Woodams. Survived by her daughter, Cheryl (Karl) Fishbaugh; grandson, Kyle (Elizabeth) Fishbaugh; cousins, Rosemary (Richard) Strohmeyer, Joan Harrison, Bernice Ryan, Lois Seefried, Nancy (William) Allport, Jacqueline (Randy Capen) Bell; several nieces and nephews; and many friends. June was a 70 year member of Etoleah Chapter O.E.S. #183.

Friends are invited to call 4-7PM FRI., March 2, 2018 at THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 735 East Ave., Hilton. An Eastern Star Service to follow at 7PM. Funeral Service SAT. at 11 o’clock at Hilton Baptist Church after which a Memorial Luncheon will be held. Private Interment Parma Union Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Etoleah Chapter #183, Hilton Baptist Church or Hildebrandt Hospice in June’s memory.