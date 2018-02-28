Virginia J. Barclay

Chili – Virginia Jones Barclay, born 12/1/27-died 2/24/18. Predeceased by her parents, William and Lillian Carter Jones; husband, Harley J. Barclay, Jr.; son, Harley J. Barclay III “Jim”; sister, Beverly Jones Gray (TX). Survived by dearest daughters, Janet Carter Barclay and Ellen Spencer Barclay (Washington, DC) and exchange student daughter, Marcela Doz Costa de Paterlini (Argentina); in-laws, Phyllis and John Barclay, Audrey and Bruce Barclay, Gail and Richard Barclay and dozen of beloved nieces, nephews, including grands and great-grands; plus most special friend, Sarah Shebeshie and her family, Zeray, Yohannes, Helen, Lilliana, Daniel, Samuel and Naomi.

Virginia retired from Strong Memorial Hospital and then was long time member and officer of the S.M.H. Pioneers Club. She was also a long time member and officer of the South East Chapter of the AARP and 20 year member of the Literacy Volunteers of Rochester. In the early 2000’s she fulfilled a cherished wish and made three trips to England, Scotland and Wales, plus one trip to the Netherlands. Virginia was a “Mayflower Descendant” of George Soule who signed the 1620 Mayflower Compact, a 48-year member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and a distant cousin of Winston Churchill. She also loved to read and was interested in history, especially of Rochester. In her later years she got much pleasure from being a member of the Chili Fitness Center, where she met many dear friends. She died of ovarian cancer that was suddenly found in late summer of 2017.

Friends may call Wednesday February 28, 2018 4-7PM at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home. Funeral Service Thursday, March 1, 2018 11AM at the Funeral Home. Interment Grove Place Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Literacy Volunteers of Rochester, 1600 South Ave., Rochester, NY 14620.