Kathleen D. Schlaffer (Kreuzer)

Spencerport – Peacefully on February 26, 2018 at age 85. Predeceased by her husband, Frank Schlaffer; brother, Jerry Kreuzer; son, Thomas Schlaffer. Survived by her children, James Schlaffer & Jeanette Wooldridge; daughter in law, Marta Schlaffer; sister in law, Shirley Schlaffer; cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends. Kathleen was a volunteer and member of the Auxiliary at Unity Health and was a Dental Hygienist for 50+ years, she was always helping others. For more information visit www.walkerbrothersfh.com.

Visitation will be on Friday March 2 from 4-7 PM at the funeral home, 15 West Ave. Spencerport. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday March 3, at 11:00 AM at St. John the Evangelist Church, 55 Martha St. Spencerport. Interment in St. Johns Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hildebrandt Hospice, 2652 Ridgeway Ave. Rochester, NY 14626 in Kathleen’s memory.