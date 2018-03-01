Spencerport – Peacefully on February 25, 2018. Predeceased by Julianna Furlong Williams. Survived by his sons, Jesse & Scott Williams; 3 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren; sister in law, Joyce Clark; brother in law, Dave Clark.

Lawrence (Judd) Williams was a warm, loving, and infinitely creative man with a big, open, accepting, and playful heart. Judd’s ever-present sense of humor found its way into almost all of his interactions: His puns, ridiculous stories, and funny faces had friends and family cracking up all the way through his last days.

Judd shared a love and partnership with Julianna that was incredibly powerful and enduring. They deeply inspired each other artistically, professionally, and through their character for over 40 years. Judd was the proud father of two boys, Scott (Nancy Williams) and Jesse (Julianna Furlong Williams).

An artist from the time he could hold a pencil. Judd attended the Kansas City Art Institute and later completed his master’s at the University of Illinois. Judd was an accomplished painter and printmaker, as well a master sculptor his work admired widely among people.

Beyond the studio, Judd developed some of the most beautiful gardens at his homes, in the same way he approached his art—thoughtfully, organically, and with a balance between intentional and spontaneous. Music was another art form from which he drew inspiration and expressed himself.

Judd taught myriad students during his tenures at RIT and in Columbus Ohio. He was deeply loved and respected by all his students, many of whom became lifelong friends. Beyond the classroom, Judd’s knowledge of plants, materials, art, and art history was vast and comprehensive.

Judd was a beautiful man whose immense loss will be felt in the hearts and minds of all those he touched and also the communities in which he was an integral, vital contributor.

For more information on Judd visit www.walkerbrothersfh.com.

An open house to celebrate Judd’s life will be held on March 3rd at 3:00 pm at 180 Lyell St. Spencerport, NY 14559.