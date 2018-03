Beverly Frisch (Stromquist)

Spencerport – March 1, 2018 at age 86. Predeceased by her husband, Kenneth; sister, Zella Morrison; brothers, James, Bertil and Lawrence Stromquist. She is survived by her children, Cynthia, Kevin and Jeffrey Frisch; grandchildren, Rebecca (Stephen) Fischer, Kenneth (Molly) Frisch, Benjamin (Emily) Frisch, Jeffrey Frisch, Katie (Jeremy) Gerow, Joshua Frisch; 6 great grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Marcia Stromquist, Evelyn Frisch; several nieces & nephews. For more information about Beverly, visit www.walkerbrothersfh.com

Beverly’s visitation will be on Monday March 5, from 4-8 pm at the funeral home, 15 West Ave. Spencerport. Her funeral service will be held on Tuesday March 6 at 1 pm at the Spencerport United Methodist Church, 30 Amity St. Spencerport, NY 14559. Interment in Fairfield Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Beverly’s memory to the Spencerport United Methodist Church.