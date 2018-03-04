Celine B. Knauer

Gates – Saturday March 3, 2018 at age 88. Predeceased by her husband, Raymond. Survived by her daughters, Christine Giesselman and Diane (Gary) Bradley; grandson Kurt Calman; special family, sister-in-law Helen Bleier, Ron and Tom Calman; nephews, Mike Bleier of Tx., Fred Bleier of Tenn., and her loyal companion, her beagle Chipper. Celine is a retiree from Strong Pediatrics.

The family would like to send a special thank you to Dr. Mayewski, Chris and Maria Messmer for their wonderful care.

Friends are invited to her Funeral Mass Wednesday 9:30 a.m. at St. Pius the Tenth, 3000 Chili Ave. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ABC Basset Hound Rescue of New York P.O. Box 463, North Collins, NY 14111-0463.