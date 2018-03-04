Edson E. Terrell Jr.

Churchville – Friday, March 2, 2018 at age 84. Predeceased by his parents, Edson and Marie; sisters, Terry Mee and Janice Cotraccia. Survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Sonja; children, Sharon (Kevin) Collins and Ted (Julie) Terrell; grandchildren, Melissa, Diane, Justin, David, Christopher and Matthew; great-grandsons, A.J. and Darius; siblings, Sandra (John) O’Connor, Chuck (Bernice) Terrell and Beverly (Sam) Victorius; many nieces and nephews. Edson was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals Baseball team out of high school before being drafted in the Air Force during the Korean War. He was an avid golfer, hunter, fisherman and had a love for the outdoors. He was a retiree of General Railway Signal.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Tuesday 1-3. Funeral Service to follow 3 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association